Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tolins Tyres launches tractor rear tyres; to commence supply by late September

Tolins Tyres launches tractor rear tyres; to commence supply by late September

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Tolins Tyres has announced the launch of its 'heavy-duty tractor rear tyres', further expanding its agricultural product portfolio.

The company's current range of agricultural products already features tractor trailer tyres, tractor front tyres, and tiller tyres.

With the addition of tractor rear tyres, Tolins now has a full tyre solution for tractors front and rear.

This strategic expansion also unlocks a new market segment in agriculture, which is expected to drive substantial growth for the company. Tolins plans to utilize its robust network of over 1,200 dealers to make products widely available and accessible for farmers all over India.

The new tractor rear tyres will be available in time for the 2025 harvest season, beginning late September.

 

Dr. KV Tolin, promoter, chairman and managing director, Tolins Tyres, said: "The launch of our tractor rear tyres is a significant milestone as it completes our tractor tyre range, enabling us to serve farmers with a comprehensive solution.

Tolins Tyres is a leading producer in the tyre industry, specializing in a diverse range of Retreading and tyre products. The portfolio includes two and three-wheeler tyres, light commercial vehicle (LCV) tyres and agriculture tyres.

The company had reported 4.37% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.30 crore on a 17.61% rise in revenue to Rs 89.74 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 156.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

