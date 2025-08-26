Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Aurobindo Pharma said that its wholly owned subsidiary, CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o, has received marketing authorisation from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dazublys, its biosimilar version of trastuzumab.

Earlier in July 2025, Dazublys was also granted marketing authorisation by the European Commission (EC) for use in the European Union. This marks CuraTeQs fourth biosimilar approval from the MHRA, following the approvals of Bevqolva in December 2024, Zefylti in May 2025, and Dyrupeg in June 2025.

Notably, Dazublys, Zefylti, and Dyrupeg have also been approved in the European Union, further establishing CuraTeQs growing footprint in regulated international markets and strengthening its biosimilars portfolio, it added.

 

Aurobindo Pharma is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of active pharmaceutical ingredients, generic pharmaceuticals and related services.

The companys consolidated net profit tumbled 10.3% to Rs 824.75 crore despite of 4.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7791.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma declined 1.63% to currently trade at Rs 1,050 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

