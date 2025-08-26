Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Yen firms up ahead of key Japanese data

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
The Japanese yen edged higher to 147.7 per dollar after the greenback slipped on political tensions, as President Trump removed Fed Governor Lisa Cook over alleged mortgage fraud. Domestically, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled confidence in rising wages and a tightening labor market, keeping the door open for another rate hike. While the BOJ held rates steady in July, it raised inflation forecasts and struck a more optimistic tone on growth. Traders now turn to key data this week, including industrial production, retail sales, and consumer confidence, for fresh cues.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sai Life Sciences Ltd counter

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

Aurobindo Pharma's arm gets UK MHRA nod for trastuzumab biosimilar dazublys

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

BSE SME LGT Business Connextions' market voyage hits rough waters

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Total gross enrolments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 8.11 crore

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

Government e Marketplace crosses Rs 15 Lakh Crore in cumulative Gross Merchandise Value

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon