Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 19.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.12% to Rs 3128.00 croreNet profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 19.91% to Rs 548.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 457.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.12% to Rs 3128.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2815.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3128.002815.00 11 OPM %32.9932.11 -PBDT939.00853.00 10 PBT738.00656.00 13 NP548.00457.00 20
