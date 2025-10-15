Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 01:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.56%

Torrent Power Ltd spurts 1.56%

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1315, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.39% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1315, up 1.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 25312. The Sensex is at 82559.78, up 0.65%. Torrent Power Ltd has risen around 4.21% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35067.7, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1317.1, up 1.6% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 32.51% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.39% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 25.01 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

LT Foods signs pact to acquire Hungary-based Global Green Europe

Sula Vineyards records revenue of Rs 140 crore in Q2

Chalet Hotels launches its premium lifestyle hospitality brand 'ATHIVA'

ITI announces change in directorate

Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

