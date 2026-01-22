Total outstanding credit to commercial sector gains 15% on year
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a monthly update that during 2025-26 so far (up to December 31), total flow of financial resources to the commercial sector increased to Rs 30.8 lakh crore from Rs 21.3 lakh crore a year ago. Non-bank sources - corporate bond issuances, and foreign direct investment to India ??' showed a marked increase during the year so far. As on December 31, 2025, the total outstanding credit to the commercial sector rose by 15.0 per cent, with non-bank sources registering a growth of 16.4 per cent.
