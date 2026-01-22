Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter
Total Operating Income rise 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 70.98% to Rs 185.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1591.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1751.921591.07 10 OPM %39.9842.02 -PBDT244.46136.37 79 PBT244.46136.37 79 NP185.72108.62 71
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST