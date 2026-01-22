Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 70.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 crore

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 70.98% to Rs 185.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 10.11% to Rs 1751.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1591.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1751.921591.0739.9842.02244.46136.37244.46136.37185.72108.62

