Alivus Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 9.71% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.84% to Rs 672.89 crore

Net profit of Alivus Life Sciences rose 9.71% to Rs 150.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 136.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.84% to Rs 672.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.672.89641.8434.3729.65243.71200.31224.05185.15150.26136.96

