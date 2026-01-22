Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit rises 62.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 1546.75 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan rose 62.25% to Rs 154.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 1546.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1294.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1546.751294.2417.2614.18253.21165.03216.02129.42154.9395.49

