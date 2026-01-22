Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 116.82 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 38.39% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 116.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.82157.51 -26 OPM %19.6822.19 -PBDT27.0638.84 -30 PBT23.1535.43 -35 NP16.1926.28 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST