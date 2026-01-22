Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 116.82 crore

Net profit of Shanthi Gears declined 38.39% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 116.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.82157.51 -26 OPM %19.6822.19 -PBDT27.0638.84 -30 PBT23.1535.43 -35 NP16.1926.28 -38

String Metaverse consolidated net profit rises 171.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 8.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Zee Entertainment Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 5.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Steel Strips Wheels consolidated net profit declines 2.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Thirani Projects standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

