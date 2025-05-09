Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 48.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.08% to Rs 68.04 croreNet profit of Tourism Finance Corporation of India rose 48.04% to Rs 30.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.08% to Rs 68.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.94% to Rs 103.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.02% to Rs 251.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 237.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.0457.62 18 251.63237.35 6 OPM %87.4587.52 -87.6690.63 - PBDT36.4424.95 46 128.84115.01 12 PBT36.3024.67 47 128.01113.88 12 NP30.2020.40 48 103.8191.11 14
