Transpek Industry standalone net profit rises 219.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.53% to Rs 162.70 croreNet profit of Transpek Industry rose 219.40% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.53% to Rs 162.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales162.70120.94 35 OPM %13.8411.05 -PBDT24.7814.39 72 PBT11.895.56 114 NP9.552.99 219
