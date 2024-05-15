Business Standard
Tijaria Polypipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 97.14% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net Loss of Tijaria Polypipes reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 97.14% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.92% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.113.84 -97 0.1513.85 -99 OPM %-81.82-52.86 --206.67-30.97 - PBDT-0.01-2.00 100 -0.14-6.13 98 PBT-0.71-2.80 75 -2.90-9.45 69 NP-0.71-2.80 75 -2.92-9.46 69
First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

