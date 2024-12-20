Business Standard

Tech wrap Dec 20: ChatGPT on Mac, Gemini 2.0 reasoning model, Samsung sale

ChatGPT on Mac gets on-screen awareness. Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model. Samsung Holiday sale. WhatsApp new features. Lava Blaze Duo 5G sale

OpenAI has introduced new features for the ChatGPT app on Mac, including integration with third-party apps. Notably, the app now supports note-taking tools like Apple Notes and Notion, along with developer software such as Android Studio, AppCode, PyCharm, and RubyMine.
   
Google has unveiled its Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model, designed to compete with OpenAI’s advanced AI models. This experimental reasoning model is trained to generate a "thinking process" before arriving at a solution, offering superior reasoning capabilities compared to the base Gemini 2.0 model.
 
 

Samsung has announced discounts on flagship models like the Galaxy S24 series and foldables such as the Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 as part of its Holiday Sale. The offers include bank cashback, trade-in bonuses, and no-interest EMI plans on select devices.
   
WhatsApp has rolled out festive features for the New Year, including special calling effects, stickers, and more. These features are available from December 20 to January 3, 2025, and require users to update to the latest app version.
   
Lava has launched the Blaze Duo 5G, available on Amazon India with introductory offers, including bank discounts on select cards. The dual-display design is inspired by the Lava Agni 3, and the Blaze Duo 5G features a 64MP Sony camera sensor, a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor.
   
Samsung is offering special Christmas deals on its Galaxy wearable range, including the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Buds 3 series. The deals include bank cashback, upgrade bonuses on trade-in, and no-interest EMI plans for up to 24 months, starting December 20 on Samsung’s official website.
   
Google CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed a 10% reduction in managerial roles, including directors and vice-presidents, as part of the company’s efforts to streamline operations. The cuts reflect increasing competition from AI-focused rivals like OpenAI, which have started to challenge Google’s search dominance.

