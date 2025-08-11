Monday, August 11, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Travel Food Services consolidated net profit rises 65.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 11 2025

Sales decline 8.49% to Rs 375.05 crore

Net profit of Travel Food Services rose 65.59% to Rs 91.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.49% to Rs 375.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 409.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales375.05409.86 -8 OPM %38.8824.85 -PBDT165.90115.70 43 PBT132.3886.34 53 NP91.7755.42 66

Aug 11 2025

