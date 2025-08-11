Monday, August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 10.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Sales rise 9.24% to Rs 95.62 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 10.35% to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.24% to Rs 95.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales95.6287.53 9 OPM %30.4328.73 -PBDT32.1127.49 17 PBT26.2521.99 19 NP18.1316.43 10

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

