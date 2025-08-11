Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Dynamic Portfolio Management & Services rose 100.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.240.18 33 OPM %66.6733.33 -PBDT0.160.06 167 PBT0.160.06 167 NP0.120.06 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content