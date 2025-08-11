Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.60% to Rs 72.44 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 65.54% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.60% to Rs 72.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales72.4481.95 -12 OPM %8.0318.41 -PBDT8.1719.73 -59 PBT5.2517.11 -69 NP4.7813.87 -66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content