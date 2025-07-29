TRF consolidated net profit declines 29.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 37.70% to Rs 23.42 croreNet profit of TRF declined 29.66% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 37.70% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.4237.59 -38 OPM %13.6613.70 -PBDT4.175.55 -25 PBT3.514.99 -30 NP3.514.99 -30
