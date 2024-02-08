Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 4.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.76% to Rs 740.99 croreNet profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 4.33% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 740.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 812.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales740.99812.14 -9 OPM %6.195.44 -PBDT34.9533.54 4 PBT29.0827.27 7 NP21.4420.55 4
