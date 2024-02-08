Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 4.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 8.76% to Rs 740.99 crore
Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 4.33% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 740.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 812.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales740.99812.14 -9 OPM %6.195.44 -PBDT34.9533.54 4 PBT29.0827.27 7 NP21.4420.55 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kalamandir Jewellers to unveil Gujarat's biggest showroom in Ahmedabad on October 18, 2023

'Voices of Victory: Celebrating the Journeys of Cancer Warriors' Event Triumphs at Manipal Hospitals Old Airport Road, Bengaluru

Devine Impex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Asian Star Company consolidated net profit rises 35.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Power Grid, Tata Consumer, Lupin in focus

Stocks may open with small gains, RBI policy outcome eyed

Piramal Pharma's USA facility gets 3 observations from USFDA

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

J A Finance standalone net profit rises 5.88% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC meet LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayHappy Rose Day 2024Noida MetroSBI Share PriceCognizant Q4 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon