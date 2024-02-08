Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri consolidated net profit rises 4.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 8.76% to Rs 740.99 crore

Net profit of Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rose 4.33% to Rs 21.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 8.76% to Rs 740.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 812.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.740.99812.146.195.4434.9533.5429.0827.2721.4420.55