Trident consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 croreNet profit of Trident declined 8.29% to Rs 83.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1797.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1712.941797.52 -5 OPM %13.2113.37 -PBDT191.26219.68 -13 PBT99.07130.29 -24 NP83.1990.71 -8
