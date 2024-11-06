Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trident consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Trident consolidated net profit declines 8.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales decline 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 8.29% to Rs 83.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.71% to Rs 1712.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1797.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1712.941797.52 -5 OPM %13.2113.37 -PBDT191.26219.68 -13 PBT99.07130.29 -24 NP83.1990.71 -8

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

