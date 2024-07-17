Trident Lifeline consolidated net profit rises 63.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.20% to Rs 13.15 crore

Net profit of Trident Lifeline rose 63.57% to Rs 2.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.20% to Rs 13.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.158.6419.0120.373.151.992.611.862.291.40