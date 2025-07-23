Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.24% to Rs 4.08 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries declined 36.43% to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.24% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.0811.41 -64 OPM %65.6918.76 -PBDT1.931.97 -2 PBT1.191.87 -36 NP0.891.40 -36
