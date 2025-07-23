PCBL Chemical consolidated net profit declines 20.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.38% to Rs 2114.05 croreNet profit of PCBL Chemical declined 20.31% to Rs 94.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 118.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 2114.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2143.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2114.052143.56 -1 OPM %15.0916.71 -PBDT212.50248.04 -14 PBT120.15163.57 -27 NP94.05118.02 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content