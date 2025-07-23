PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 199.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 563.27 croreNet profit of PNB Gilts rose 199.53% to Rs 160.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 563.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 440.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales563.27440.28 28 OPM %95.4796.80 -PBDT213.5371.66 198 PBT212.9870.88 200 NP160.0753.44 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content