Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 199.53% in the June 2025 quarter

PNB Gilts standalone net profit rises 199.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 27.93% to Rs 563.27 crore

Net profit of PNB Gilts rose 199.53% to Rs 160.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 563.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 440.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales563.27440.28 28 OPM %95.4796.80 -PBDT213.5371.66 198 PBT212.9870.88 200 NP160.0753.44 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

