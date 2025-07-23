Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 03:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Surya Roshni spurts on bagging Rs 175-cr order for supply of spiral coated pipes

Surya Roshni spurts on bagging Rs 175-cr order for supply of spiral coated pipes

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Surya Roshni surged 4.59% to Rs 342.15 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 174.78 crore from a Construction & Infrastructure company for the supply of MS Spiral Coated Pipes.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order will be executed within 24 weeks.

Surya Roshni also clarified that none of its promoters, promoter group entities, or group companies have any financial or other interest in the awarding authority.

Surya Roshni is the largest exporter of ERW pipes, largest producer of ERW GI pipes and one of the largest lighting companies in India.

On a consolidated basis, Surya Roshni's net profit rose 25.18% to Rs 130.09 crore while net sales rose 3.14% to Rs 2145.83 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

Welspun Specialty slides on reporting dismal Q1 PAT

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

IRFC gains after Q1 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 1,746 cr

AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

AB Real Estate slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Sky Gold Q1 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 44 cr

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon