Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 464.90 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 16.51% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 464.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales464.90374.76 24 OPM %7.247.86 -PBDT41.8936.39 15 PBT37.0331.81 16 NP27.8823.93 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content