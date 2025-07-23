Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 16.51% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 464.90 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 16.51% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 464.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 374.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales464.90374.76 24 OPM %7.247.86 -PBDT41.8936.39 15 PBT37.0331.81 16 NP27.8823.93 17

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

