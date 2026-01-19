Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 11950.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 409.55% to Rs 8.00 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries rose 11950.00% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 409.55% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8.001.57 410 OPM %69.6363.06 -PBDT4.650.42 1007 PBT2.710.07 3771 NP2.410.02 11950
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 5:04 PM IST