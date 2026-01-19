Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 11950.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 409.55% to Rs 8.00 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 11950.00% to Rs 2.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 409.55% to Rs 8.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.001.5769.6363.064.650.422.710.072.410.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News