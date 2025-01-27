Trishakti Industries standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 92.30% to Rs 1.75 croreNet profit of Trishakti Industries declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 92.30% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.7522.74 -92 OPM %68.57-0.53 -PBDT0.600.46 30 PBT0.250.35 -29 NP0.130.20 -35
