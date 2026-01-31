Saturday, January 31, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 74.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 74.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 1478.14 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 74.81% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 1478.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1268.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1478.141268.32 17 OPM %10.146.08 -PBDT161.5090.58 78 PBT125.2557.56 118 NP84.1248.12 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Fischer Medical Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.23 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Mayur Uniquoters consolidated net profit rises 65.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 8.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Darjeeling Ropeway Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Manraj Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateIs Market Open on Sunday?UGC New Rule Protests ExplainedUN Funding CrisisWho is Kevin WarshGreen Card Holder NewsPersonal Finance