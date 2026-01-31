Triveni Engineering and Industries consolidated net profit rises 74.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.54% to Rs 1478.14 crore

Net profit of Triveni Engineering and Industries rose 74.81% to Rs 84.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.54% to Rs 1478.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1268.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1478.141268.3210.146.08161.5090.58125.2557.5684.1248.12

