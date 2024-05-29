Business Standard
TruCap Finance consolidated net profit rises 1085.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:28 AM IST
Sales rise 25.98% to Rs 41.41 crore
Net profit of TruCap Finance rose 1085.42% to Rs 5.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.98% to Rs 41.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1639.68% to Rs 10.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.84% to Rs 161.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 123.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales41.4132.87 26 161.89123.73 31 OPM %42.5754.30 -48.4549.22 - PBDT6.493.01 116 20.6810.18 103 PBT4.100.90 356 11.422.47 362 NP5.690.48 1085 10.960.63 1640
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

