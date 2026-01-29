Trustedge Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 385.19% to Rs 1.31 crore

Net profit of Trustedge Capital remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 385.19% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.310.277.6370.370.200.190.200.190.140.14

