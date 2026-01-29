Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.01 1400 OPM %20.00-1500.00 -PBDT0.03-0.15 LP PBT0.03-0.15 LP NP0.04-0.12 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST