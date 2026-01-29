Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.150.01 1400 OPM %20.00-1500.00 -PBDT0.03-0.15 LP PBT0.03-0.15 LP NP0.04-0.12 LP

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

