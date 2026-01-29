Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 140.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 138.76 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 140.07% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 138.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.138.76124.3534.0734.9542.1327.0228.8612.6420.198.41

