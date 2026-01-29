Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 140.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Brigade Hotel Ventures consolidated net profit rises 140.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 11.59% to Rs 138.76 crore

Net profit of Brigade Hotel Ventures rose 140.07% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 138.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 124.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales138.76124.35 12 OPM %34.0734.95 -PBDT42.1327.02 56 PBT28.8612.64 128 NP20.198.41 140

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 4.44% in the December 2025 quarter

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 4.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026