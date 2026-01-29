Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit rises 109.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 250.13 croreNet profit of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies rose 109.24% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 250.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 198.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales250.13198.16 26 OPM %6.785.81 -PBDT13.458.54 57 PBT8.553.57 139 NP7.473.57 109
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST