Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 510.10 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 51.04% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 510.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 425.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales510.10425.47 20 OPM %18.8712.82 -PBDT104.1663.10 65 PBT82.1653.28 54 NP36.3874.31 -51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 4.17% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026