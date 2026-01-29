Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 510.10 croreNet profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 51.04% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 510.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 425.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales510.10425.47 20 OPM %18.8712.82 -PBDT104.1663.10 65 PBT82.1653.28 54 NP36.3874.31 -51
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST