Datamatics Global Services consolidated net profit declines 51.04% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.89% to Rs 510.10 crore

Net profit of Datamatics Global Services declined 51.04% to Rs 36.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 74.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 510.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 425.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

