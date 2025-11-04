Tsf Investments consolidated net profit rises 13.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 704.66% to Rs 240.27 croreNet profit of Tsf Investments rose 13.05% to Rs 100.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 704.66% to Rs 240.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales240.2729.86 705 OPM %21.0170.26 -PBDT48.3222.43 115 PBT44.0521.68 103 NP100.5088.90 13
