Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 83.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Adani Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 83.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales decline 6.01% to Rs 21248.51 crore

Net profit of Adani Enterprises rose 83.65% to Rs 3198.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1741.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.01% to Rs 21248.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22608.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales21248.5122608.07 -6 OPM %15.5616.66 -PBDT2190.903444.08 -36 PBT814.352408.89 -66 NP3198.751741.75 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

