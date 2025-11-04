Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.99% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 1517.75 croreNet profit of Credila Financial Services rose 45.99% to Rs 330.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 226.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 1517.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1164.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1517.751164.03 30 OPM %88.9186.39 -PBDT450.51309.36 46 PBT442.30303.10 46 NP330.65226.49 46
