Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 1.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.58% to Rs 2791.56 croreNet profit of Escorts Kubota declined 1.87% to Rs 318.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 324.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.58% to Rs 2791.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2277.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2791.562277.25 23 OPM %12.8910.09 -PBDT489.40336.04 46 PBT427.25274.97 55 NP318.16324.23 -2
