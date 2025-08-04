TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 58.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 226.43 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare declined 58.83% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 226.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 207.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales226.43207.90 9 OPM %1.183.32 -PBDT19.8423.08 -14 PBT17.6521.03 -16 NP13.0031.58 -59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content