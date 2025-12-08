Monday, December 08, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Airport Holdings incorporates WoS - Adani Airport City

Adani Airport Holdings incorporates WoS - Adani Airport City

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

On 06 December 2025

Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) of Adani Enterprises has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Adani Airport City (AACL) on 06 December 2025.

AACL is incorporated for the purpose of designing, developing, financing, constructing, operating, and maintaining the structure on the land parcel at the airports earmarked for the purpose of City side development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Invicta Diagnostic starts with a healthy lift

NSE SME Invicta Diagnostic starts with a healthy lift

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

NSE SME Speb Adhesives debuts with a smooth coat

NSE SME Speb Adhesives debuts with a smooth coat

SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon