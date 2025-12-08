Monday, December 08, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Invicta Diagnostic starts with a healthy lift

NSE SME Invicta Diagnostic starts with a healthy lift

Image

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Invicta Diagnostic was trading at Rs 95 on the NSE, a 11.76% premium to the issue price of Rs 85.

The stock listed at Rs 100, a 17.65% premium to the IPO price, and is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over the listing price. It touched a high of Rs 105 and a low of Rs 95, with 9.94 lakh shares traded on the exchange.

Invicta Diagnostic's IPO was subscribed 4.05 times. The issue opened for bidding on 1 December 2025 and closed on 3 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 80 to Rs 85 per share.

 

The IPO comprised of fresh issue of up to 33,08,800 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding capital expenditure for purchase of medical equipment towards establishment of five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra; and for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Invicta Diagnostic on 28 November 2025, raised Rs 6.78 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.98 lakh shares at Rs 85 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Invicta Diagnostic, incorporated in January 2021, provides radiology and pathology services under the brand 'PC Diagnostics' through seven centres and a central lab across Mumbai. It operates on a hub-and-spoke model within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, with a main hub in Thane West offering full-spectrum pathology and advanced imaging such as PET CT and MRI, three specialised hubs in Bhayandar, Byculla and Marol, and spoke centres in Lower Parel, Sewri and Kalwa that handle basic imaging and sample collection.

The company had recorded total income of Rs 17.08 crore and net profit of Rs 4.08 crore for the period ended 30 September 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

Torrent Power signs agreement to source LNG from JERA, Japan

NSE SME Speb Adhesives debuts with a smooth coat

NSE SME Speb Adhesives debuts with a smooth coat

SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

SML Mahindra rallies after CV sales climb 94% YoY to 952 units in Nov'25

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.64%

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

Transrail Lighting secures Rs 822-cr orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Allotment Gold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon