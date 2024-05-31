Tulsyan NEC reports standalone net loss of Rs 20.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 227.52 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 50.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 247.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.58% to Rs 956.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 950.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 47.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 227.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 229.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.