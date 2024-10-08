Business Standard
Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 3.11%

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 3.11% at 2057.4 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd gained 8.74%, Tips Music Ltd rose 6.22% and Nazara Technologies Ltd added 5.65%. The Nifty Media index is down 8.00% over last one year compared to the 28.19% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 1.98% and Nifty Auto index increased 1.66% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.88% to close at 25013.15 while the SENSEX added 0.72% to close at 81634.81 today.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

