TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.86 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Sales decline 36.59% to Rs 9.08 crore

Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 7.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 9.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 8.77% to Rs 53.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales9.0814.32 -37 53.2458.36 -9 OPM %-47.47-10.13 --24.62-11.31 - PBDT-4.21-1.28 -229 -11.92-6.78 -76 PBT-7.86-5.49 -43 -26.73-23.71 -13 NP-7.86-5.51 -43 -26.74-23.73 -13

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:58 PM IST

