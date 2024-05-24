TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 2.28%, up for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 44.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.43% gain in NIFTY and a 12.34% gain in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.8, up 2.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 22979.5. The Sensex is at 75436.01, up 0.02%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has dropped around 3.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1877.4, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 64.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 486.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News