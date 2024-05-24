Union Bank of India up for five straight sessions

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 156.1, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 125.25% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% gain in NIFTY and a 86.55% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Union Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.1, up 2.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 22984.4. The Sensex is at 75446.02, up 0.04%. Union Bank of India has added around 4.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 0.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7364.95, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 178.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 171.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.53 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News