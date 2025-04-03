Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Apache sells over 6 million units over last 20 years

Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

TVS Motor Company (TVSM) is celebrating two significant milestones for its premium motorcycle brand, TVS Apache - the brand's 20th anniversary and the trust it has garnered of over 6 million customers worldwide. Engineered with cutting-edge racing technology and inspired by TVS Racing's championship pedigree, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands across 60+ countries. For two decades, it has fuelled the adrenaline of the youth and of motorcycle enthusiasts, delivering the ultimate combination of power, precision and performance on the streets and the track.

Expressing his gratitude on these milestones, Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, "We are immensely grateful to the 6 million+ passionate riders of TVS Apache for their unwavering trust and enthusiasm over the last 20 years. Their love for performance and adrenaline has propelled TVS Apache to become one of the fastest-growing sports motorcycle brands globally. This milestone belongs to every member of the TVSM family - our engineers, designers, factory teams, dealers, suppliers, and partners - who push the limits of innovation every day. TVS Apache's enduring success emanates from cutting-edge racing technology, precision engineering, and unmatched performance. It is a testament to our relentless commitment to empowering the new generation of young riders who live and breathe the thrill of motorcycling.

 

Euro spikes around 2% against US dollar

Ola Electric offers #HyperDelivery - same-day registration and delivery in Bangalore

BHEL consortium wins Bhadla-Fatehpur UHVDC transmission project

Ami Organics commissions 10.8 MW DC solar power plant

Marico expects revenue to grow in double digits in FY26

First Published: Apr 03 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

