Japanese markets fall sharply, Nikkei tumbles 1.24%

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply to hit a three-week low, with tech stocks falling as disappointing Q1 earnings reports from Marvell and Dell raised concern about data-center equipment demand.

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.24 percent to 42,188.79 while the broader Topix index settled 0.39 percent lower at 3,036.19. Chip group Advantest slumped 7.9 percent and technology investor SoftBank Group lost 4.8 percent.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

